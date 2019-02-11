Scott Adkins’ Batman Audition Tape Surfaces Online

While the nerd world waits with bated breath to find out who plays the role of Batman next, we now have a new look at someone who almost wore the cowl.

A tape of actor and stuntman Scott Adkins has made its way online, which shows him auditioning for the role of the Caped Crusader in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. While it was revealed as early as 2013 that Adkins had been up for the role, this video gives the first insight into what his version of Bruce Wayne could have looked like.

Adkins had been no stranger to the comic book movie realm at the time, having previously served as the stand-in for Deadpool (yes, that one) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. And while Adkins did not ultimately get the role of Batman, he went on to play a zealot in 2016’s Doctor Strange, and still holds a pretty big love for the superhero world.

“I was a massive fan of the Spider-Man comics as a kid.” Adkins told ComicBook.com last year. “That’s what I read religiously. All of them are spectacular. Spider-Man, Web of Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man. I grew up reading that stuff. My grandmother, I struggled a little bit at school, so what my grandmother would do is she would buy me loads of Marvel comics, and every weekend I would go there and I’d have Thor, Daredevil, but mostly Spider-Man. I was geeky about that. I would love to go to the comic trunk and pick out stuff. Then other than that, it’s martial arts in movies, which is what I do for a living now. My geekiness turned into my day job, so it all worked out.”

At the moment, DC is currently hunting for a pretty young take on the Caped Crusader, who will star in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said in a recent interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.