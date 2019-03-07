‘The Batman’: New Report Claims There Is No Shortlist Yet

DC fans have been pretty eager to find out who will be starring in The Batman, but it sounds like we might have to wait a bit longer.

According to a new report from Heroic Hollywood, the recently-circulating shortlist of actors in the running for Bruce Wayne/Batman should probably be taken with a grain of salt. That shortlist, which was published by Geeks WorldWide, cited Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Holt, Jack O’Connell, Jack Reynor, and Alexander Ludwig as candidates for the role.

To an extent, the fact that The Batman might not currently have a shortlist probably isn’t a surprise, as it lines up with previous reporting surrounding actors potentially being tied to the role.

Regardless of whoever ends up playing the role, it’s safe to assume that The Batman will bring about a pretty unique take on the iconic character.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” writer-director Matt Reeves said in a recent interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

