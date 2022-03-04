The Batman: Riddler Close-Up Image Has Fans Drawing More Comparisons To Zodiac Killer

By Kofi Outlaw

The Batman had some new promo images leak online from its 2022 calendar set, which revealed some better looks at Robert Pattinson's Batman, the new Batmobile, and the version of The Riddler played by Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood). Fans have been particularly fascinated with The Riddler image, as the first trailer for The Batman kept Dano's Riddler shrouded in shadows. The Batman director Matt Reeves is definitely going for something different with his Riddler: the villain will sport a leather mask with a patch over the mouth, and needless to say, it's a costume that fans have never seen in the comics.

Now, a new look at The Batman's Riddler costume has popped up online, and it has fans making comparisons to the Zodiac Killer:

The Batman: Meet The Riddler

Here's a well-lit and close-up look at Paul Dano's Riddler costume in The Batman. As you can see in the comment threat, Dr. Doom, Zodiac, and the Gimp from Pulp Fiction are all popular go-to jokes for fans.

However, The Zodiac Killer comparisons are really leading the pack - as you can see below: 

Killer Inspiration

The Riddler image from The Batman calendar really does look like an image of the Zodiac Killer - complete with the symbol on the image. 

Scary AF

If Matt Reeves's purpose was to use the infamous legacy and look of the Zodiac Killer to scare moviegoers and make The Batman feel more real.... he's doing a pretty good job. 

Going to Blow Minds

Dano's Riddler won't just have fans scratching their heads trying to solve brain-teasing riddles. A lot of fans already believe that he's going to be one of comic book movies' greatest villains. 

And They Called ME Crazy...

This guy called it, but pioneers rarely get the credit they deserve. 

In Dano We Trust

If you saw Paul Dano's performance in films like Taking Lives and There Will Be Blood... You already know what kind of menace he can bring to The Batman's version of The Riddler. Matt Reeves has tapped some skilled performers for this film, for sure. 

TOO SCARY

Matt Reeves would never be that sadistic.. would he? 

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

