The Batman: Riddler Close-Up Image Has Fans Drawing More Comparisons To Zodiac Killer

The Batman: Meet The Riddler Here's a well-lit and close-up look at Paul Dano's Riddler costume in The Batman. As you can see in the comment threat, Dr. Doom, Zodiac, and the Gimp from Pulp Fiction are all popular go-to jokes for fans. However, The Zodiac Killer comparisons are really leading the pack - as you can see below:

Killer Inspiration The Zodiac Killer is clearly a huge inspiration for the design of the Riddler pic.twitter.com/5s0JaLjmHI — 🦇 Matt 🎬 ❓0❓❓ (@mattlikesfilm) May 18, 2021 The Riddler image from The Batman calendar really does look like an image of the Zodiac Killer - complete with the symbol on the image.

Scary AF IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS PAUL DANO'S RIDDLER DESIGN SO FAR IS SICK AF AND HES SUPPOSE TO BE BASED ON THE ZODIAC KILLER AND HE ACTUALLY LOOKS MENACING AND SCARY AF pic.twitter.com/fUkJqq1pgk — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 18, 2021 If Matt Reeves's purpose was to use the infamous legacy and look of the Zodiac Killer to scare moviegoers and make The Batman feel more real.... he's doing a pretty good job.

Going to Blow Minds The Zodiac Killer vibes Riddler is giving off in Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN is the exact reason why I know he's going to blow our minds pic.twitter.com/lO6JnolYZD — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) May 18, 2021 Dano's Riddler won't just have fans scratching their heads trying to solve brain-teasing riddles. A lot of fans already believe that he's going to be one of comic book movies' greatest villains.

And They Called ME Crazy... Last year when the Batman trailer dropped I talked about how I thought it was neat that Riddler in this movie was clearly styled after Zodiac and a bunch of people called me problematic for "glorifying" a real serial killer lol. — Your Pal Mason (@rustypolished) May 19, 2021 This guy called it, but pioneers rarely get the credit they deserve.

In Dano We Trust I love the Zodiac Killer's influence on Matt Reeves version of The Riddler. I think Paul Dano's performance is going to be chilling. pic.twitter.com/MUchv3TYWo — Brooks (@brookstweetz) May 19, 2021 If you saw Paul Dano's performance in films like Taking Lives and There Will Be Blood... You already know what kind of menace he can bring to The Batman's version of The Riddler. Matt Reeves has tapped some skilled performers for this film, for sure.