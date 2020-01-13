Robert Pattinson Wants to Push Batman as Far as Possible

The Batman star Robert Pattinson wants to take DC Comics’ Dark Knight as far as he can go. Pattinson — who played the lead in Twilight, but has since been known primarily for psychologically heavy roles in smaller films — Speaking to Empire Magazine, Pattinson says he hopes to bring his signature intensity to the character of Bruce Wayne, though some of that depends on the film’s rating. “The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he says. “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

Pattison has spoken before about what drew him to the role of Batman. “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.” He goes on to say that the role has a “power… everyone is attracted to it. It’s an unidentifiable thing.

“I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

Filming on The Batman is now underway. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard as also rumored to be cast in the film.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.