The Batman: Zoe Kravitz’s New Haircut Has Catwoman Fans Freaking Out

Nearly all of the principal cast for The Batman appears to be set in place, and fans have gotten pretty hyped for the upcoming DC film. Out of all of the casting announcements, the pop culture world got especially excited about Zoe Kravitz being cast as the film’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. While production on the film isn’t expected to start until January, a new social media post from Kravitz illustrates what she could look like in the role. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with a short pixie haircut, which conveniently mirrors the one Catwoman regularly has in the comics.

The Batman will see Kravitz starring opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, which will apparently be a culmination of the actors knowing each other offscreen for several years.

“Yes! Zoe’s great and I’ve known her for years and years and years,” Pattinson revealed in an interview last month. “I mean, I’ve been friends with her for like ten years and she’s brilliant.”

The cast of The Batman will also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, There Will Be Blood‘s Paul Dano as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, The Lobster‘s Colin Farrell as Oswalt Cobblepott/The Penguin, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barton Fink‘s John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Newcomer Jayme Lawson has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

