Here’s What The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Looks Like as Catwoman

The DC Films world found its latest female lead this week, when Zoe Kravitz was officially cast as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman. Fans responded pretty positively to Kravitz’s casting, with many eager to see exactly how she will look in costume. While we’ll realistically have to wait a while to see an official look at Kravitz suited up, a new piece of fanart imagines what that could look like. A piece from @ultraraw26 recently made the rounds online, which imagines Kravitz in an Injustice-style purple costume, with Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the background.

Kravitz is now the fourth actress to take on the role of Catwoman on the big screen. Michelle Pfeiffer starred as the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry donned the mantle in the standalone Catwoman film in 2003. Hathaway portrayed Selina Kyle opposite Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012.

While it’s unclear what Selina’s latest onscreen storyline will be, it sounds like she will play an interesting role in the film’s standalone narrative.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” director and co-writer Matt Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

