The Batman Promo Art Released

A new set of promotional art has been released for The Batman. Robert Pattinson will join a long list of actors portraying the Dark Knight on the big screen, as director Matt Reeves looks to put his stamp on the popular hero while chronicling his early days of crimefighting. The second trailer for The Batman dropped during DC FanDome, riveting fans who had been waiting over a year for another look at the DC film. The new art sticks to The Batman‘s red color scheme while also giving the spotlight to the Riddler’s iconic green.

A total of eight pieces of artwork in total are released. The first shows a close-up of Batman’s cowl, with a full-body shot standing to the right. Next is a creative collage plastered over a sideways shot of Batman, with various images found inside it. For example, we see Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in street clothes, along with propaganda signs such as “Batman Strikes Again!” Two more art-sized posters include Paul Dano’s Riddler and another view of Batman.

The fifth piece of art is Riddler-focused, combining Batman’s head with the Riddler’s signature question mark. There is also the phrase “To the Batman” found down at the bottom. Another awesome shot finds Batman posing heroically as raindrops fall on his head. The Batman logo and his gun-turned-chest emblem are found next, as we end with another mystery from the Riddler. The villain has another “cruel riddle” for the Caped Crusader to solve. A green chess-like board is shown with a distorted question mark inside it with the message, “To the Batman. My Life Has Been a Cruel Riddle.”

Warner Bros. released the official synopsis for The Batman at the beginning of November. It reads: “The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham,” the synopsis reads. “Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

The Batman’s Commissioner Gordon, Jeffrey Wright, talked to ComicBook.com in August, praising Robert Pattinson’s work on the film. “We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves’ direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film,” Wright said. “And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we’re all doing and what Matt’s vision is. And it’s a very specific one. It’s a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022. Give us your thoughts on the new art in the comments below.