The Batman: Penguin Series Spinoff Has Gotham Fans Mad

This afternoon brought the surprise news that a second TV series spinoff from Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie The Batman is on the way. In addition to the previously announced Gotham PD, and now another show is in the works that will focus on Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. In the initial report from Variety it was revealed the series will follow “Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.” Hearing this news however had fans of the FOX TV series Gotham immediately up in arms though as their love for that show knows no bounds.
Played by actor Robin Lord Taylor across the five seasons of the Batman-prequel series, that version of the Penguin quickly became a fan-favorite as the series aired (and in the time since it has been finished). One could argue, as you’ll see below from the reactions we collected, that at a certain point of Gotham City for when Bruce Wayne would become Batman. Suffice to say, news of a TV show about The Penguin and not one focusing on Taylor’s version has some fans ready for a boycott.
For those still interested, Agents of SHIELD and Impulse writer Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the Penguin series. Matt Reeves, who is directing and co-writing The Batman, will executive produce alongside The Batman producer Dylan Clark.
The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.