Green Lantern Star Peter Sarsgaard Joins The Batman in Mystery Role

The cast of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman just continues to grow as the film nears its 2020 production start. With the film’s biggest roles already cast, Reeves and his casting team have moved on to the other characters that surround Bruce Wayne in Gotham City. Even though the roles are getting smaller, the talent remains top-tier. A couple of weeks after casting John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, The Batman has added Peter Sarsgaard to its ranks.

Reeves announced the casting on Twitter, just as he has done with every other role thus far. On Friday afternoon, the director tweeted a gif of Sarsgaard with the caption, “Oh…Hi, Peter…” The tweet also included a bat emoji, confirming that it was in reference to The Batman.

Unlike the other stars that have joined The Batman so far, Sarsgaard’s role is being kept a secret. With the other casting tweets, Reeves has included a hashtag of the character’s name and a gif of the actor playing them. That didn’t happen here. There will be plenty of speculation about Sarsgaard’s role until it’s revealed. Some are already theorizing that he could be Harvey Dent, since there are two faces in the gif.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that there could be some truth to that theory. The site’s report suggests Sarsgaard could be playing either a corrupt police officer or a district attorney, the latter of which alludes to Two-Face.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman as Bruce Wayne, his first major franchise role since playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. The all-star cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Sarsgaard is no stranger to the world of DC movies, as he starred in Green Lantern opposite Ryan Reynolds back in 2011, playing the villainous Hector Hammond.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.