The Batman Was Supposed to Come Out Today, Rewatch the Trailer

When Warner Bros. announced that Ben Affleck was officially leaving the Caped Crusader behind back in 2019, they also confirmed that the solo film The Batman would be landing in theaters on June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the Matt Reeves film delayed first to October of this year, then to March of 2022. Despite these many setbacks, last summer saw the release of the film's first official teaser trailer, which was released at the inaugural DC FanDome event, so while fans wait for more official looks at the Robert Pattinson-starring film, we might as well watch the above trailer to celebrate how fans initially would have been heading to theaters today to witness the experience.

Luckily, after an extended wait, production finally wrapped on the film this past March, seemingly solidifying that the film will be able to stick with its current March 4, 2022 release date.

Over the years, fans have seen a number of performers take on the cowl as the Dark Knight and explored various points in his narrative timeline, with Reeves revealing during the DC FanDome event what makes the timeline of The Batman so fascinating.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves shared during the online event. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Joining Pattinson in the adventure are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman lands in theaters on March 4, 2022.

