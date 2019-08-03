The Batman Reportedly Considering BlackKklansman Star John David Washington for Key Role

Fans are eager to learn more about the next film starring the Caped Crusader, as writer and director Matt Reeves begins pre-production on The Batman with star Robert Pattinson. And while the new Bruce Wayne actor is the only person confirmed to appear in the new film as of now, it sounds like they could be recruiting Hollywood royalty for a key role.

According to a new report from The GWW, Warner Bros. Pictures is considering to add BlackKklansman star John David Washington to the DC Comics movie. The character Washington will reportedly play for The Batman is being kept under wraps, though the outlet indicates that the future Two-Face Harvey Dent is a possibility.

Washington is currently filming the Christopher Nolan movie Tenet, in which he’ll star alongside Pattinson. So the two will already establish some on-screen chemistry before their adventure in Gotham City.

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in BlackKklansman. He’s also the son of Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington, which doesn’t mean anything specifically about his talent one way or the other but it’s still worth noting.

Other notable actors have been rumored for key roles in the film, including Andy Serkis. But of course, Warner Bros. is keeping quiet about the casting process as the movie is still years away from hitting theaters.

Reeves himself has been offering some major hints about his plan for The Batman, teasing that it will be unlike any other big screen adaptation of the Dark Knight that we’ve seen before.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously explained. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently on track to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.