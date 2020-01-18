The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Possibly Reveals His Bruce Wayne Look

Robert Pattinson is a busy man these days and he’s only going to get busier as The Batman picks up steam this year. Today, he was at the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2020-21 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion week in a look that people felt like echoed his character. The ensemble comes courtesy of Kim Jones for Dior Men. All black everything is the name of the game as the star opted for a black shirt, sleek black Harrington Jacket and black denim. Some fans were equally pumped to see him put a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1’s on the front row of the show as well. He’s acclimating to all the attention nicely. There’s been fame before at the height of Twilight, but astoundingly, nothing compares to being the face of one of the most popular superheroes on Earth. The film reportedly began shooting recently and if this current look is any indication, he’s going to be very stylish as Bruce Wayne.

Pattinson was pretty eager to work on the role in recent comments. The work is just beginning, but he seems to be relishing the challenge. “I love the kind of history of the part,” Pattinson explained. “I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

“There was something that always appealed to me about it,” Pattinson previously said. “I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it which it’s never seemed to me like it’s been a cash-in for something.”

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard as also rumored to be cast in the film.

The Batman is scheduled to appear in theaters June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.