The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s Red Carpet Look Is a DC Comics Callback

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz turned heads during the red carpet premiere of their DC film. These events allow the filmmakers and cast of feature films to get dressed in their best outfits for a celebration of the project they all created together. Pattinson and Kravitz looked stunning in their attire, though some eagle-eyed fans noticed their look recreated a memorable moment from a 2017 Batman comic by writer Tom King and artist Clay Mann. When a photo from The Batman red carpet is compared to a panel from Batman #37, the homage becomes even clearer.

Batman #37 is Part 2 of the “Superfriends” story arc, featuring a lot of interaction between Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, Superman, and Lois Lane. During this period in the DC Universe, Batman and Catwoman are engaged to be married. The Superfriends are trying to come to terms with this development, which leads to a charming double-date between the couples. They decide to attend the Gotham County Fair, but find out it’s a superhero-themed night, meaning every customer is dressed as a DC hero. Bruce and Selina’s clothing for the fair mirrors what Pattinson and Kravitz are wearing, almost as if the actors planned it that way. Batman writer Tom King even reacted to the homage, giving props to his artistic collaborator on the 2016 issue.

The Batman hasn’t even arrived in theaters and there are already talks of a sequel. Director Matt Reeves confirmed talks of a follow-up to his Dark Knight outing. “I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves shared with The Independent at the film’s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

ComicBook.com spoke to Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz about The Batman, where Brandon Davis asked the duo their thoughts on the Justice League eventually being introduced in their corner of the DC Extended Universe.

“I think it’s hard enough, just for us two to be together,” Kravitz said. “I don’t know!”

“I love the idea of trying to figure out how make… We’ve been talking about how to get the fantastical elements because Matt’s world, his take on it is so grounded, and I’m thinking like, ‘How can you add…?’” Pattinson added. “Like, we were talking the other day, like, ‘Can you add Superman into it but he just doesn’t have any powers? He’s just a guy in a cape?’ He’s just like, ‘I’m Superman!’ And they’re like, ‘So?’”

