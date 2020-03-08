The Batman: Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon Mustache Revealed

Filming is currently underway on The Batman, the latest big-screen blockbuster to follow the Caped Crusader. The film is set to feature an all-star cast, including Westworld and No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, the future Gotham City commissioner and ally of Bruce Wayne/Batman. While set photos have not yet surfaced showing Wright in the role, a new candid photo of the actor seems to provide one major clue. The photo, which is courtesy of Twitter user @WayOfTheLost_, shows Wright sporting a full mustache fit for Jim Gordon.

Met the Golden Globe Winning Actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld /James Bond) at the Langham in London today & we got talking about his role in the new upcoming 2021 Batman film! he may or may not have told me a few details… 🤐🤫🦇 pic.twitter.com/NqCfT0FQ9c — Way Of The Lost (@WayOfTheLost_) March 7, 2020

Wright was one of the first actors to be publicly cast in The Batman, and he’s expressed excitement over adding to the franchise’s decades-long history of it. As he revealed in a recent interview, he bonded with writer-director Matt Reeves about the 1960s take on Batman, something that clearly seems to have an influence on this new film.

“I was a bit of a fan of Batman comics, and comics generally, growing up,” Wright explained earlier this month. “But I was a lunatic Adam West Batman fan. And Matt Reeves, who is directing the movie, was as well. And we were talking about it and he said, “In my mind, that wasn’t camp.” Now, this is not to say that we’re doing an Adam West Batman in any respect. But that for me was my early dive into the Batman cosmos. Matt and I agree it wasn’t camp for us, it was deadly serious for an 8-year-old kid. Deadly serious with the most tricked-out heroic technology and bells and whistles this side of James Bond.”

The Batman will also star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

