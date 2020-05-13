Robert Pattinson Fans React to The Batman Star’s Latest Interview, Celebrate His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson! The actor known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, who will soon be seen as the titular role in The Batman, turns 34 today. Pattinson recently graced the cover of the latest issue of GQ, taking all of his own photographs while in quarantine. In the interview, the actor revealed the upsides to playing Batman, shared that the movie's production is providing him with meals, and teased information about Tenant, the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie. Between the actor's amazing self-portraits, interesting interview, and current birthday, it's no wonder that he's currently a trending topic on Twitter. Many people have taken to the social media site to discuss the GQ article and wish the actor a Happy Birthday.

A fan-favorite moment in the article (aside from the actor microwaving pasta) is when Pattinson recalled a time back on Twilight, saying “the one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again." While he's still on the meal plan for The Batman, he isn't training at the moment, though his trainer from the film did give him a Bosu ball and a weight to use while in quarantine. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” Pattinson said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.” He then said he called Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the film, and she said she's working out five days a week. “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” Pattinson added with a sigh.

You can check out some of the best tweet reactions to Pattinson's interview and photos as well as some favorite memories and birthday wishes from fans: