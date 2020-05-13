Robert Pattinson Fans React to The Batman Star’s Latest Interview, Celebrate His Birthday
Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson! The actor known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, who will soon be seen as the titular role in The Batman, turns 34 today. Pattinson recently graced the cover of the latest issue of GQ, taking all of his own photographs while in quarantine. In the interview, the actor revealed the upsides to playing Batman, shared that the movie's production is providing him with meals, and teased information about Tenant, the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie. Between the actor's amazing self-portraits, interesting interview, and current birthday, it's no wonder that he's currently a trending topic on Twitter. Many people have taken to the social media site to discuss the GQ article and wish the actor a Happy Birthday.
A fan-favorite moment in the article (aside from the actor microwaving pasta) is when Pattinson recalled a time back on Twilight, saying “the one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again." While he's still on the meal plan for The Batman, he isn't training at the moment, though his trainer from the film did give him a Bosu ball and a weight to use while in quarantine. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” Pattinson said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.” He then said he called Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the film, and she said she's working out five days a week. “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” Pattinson added with a sigh.
You can check out some of the best tweet reactions to Pattinson's interview and photos as well as some favorite memories and birthday wishes from fans:
King of Quarantine
00.02 in London. MAY 13th HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROBERT PATTINSON THE KING OF QUARANTINE pic.twitter.com/LLRr9Ckd2Q— RoBat (@Monsieur_HJ) May 12, 2020
Photography Skills
Anyone else find Robert Pattinson’s self isolation portraits literally perfect pic.twitter.com/lsZN23FXWr— cass (@NamelessCass) May 12, 2020
Pure Talent
Strange and unpredictable, but brilliant and rewarding. A master-class character actor. A genuine chameleon. One of the best talents of his generation. And now, #TheBatman. I don't know what we're in store for, but I know it will be legendary.
Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/lAQ1fX4fiz— Nic 🦇 (@NicPolcaro) May 13, 2020
Winner
robert pattinson one of the few current actors who isnt an absolute loser— Chai Goth, hit 2000s reality tv show Survivor fan (@Abid_ism) May 13, 2020
Twilight Rights
they said : robert pattinson hate Twilight
he said : pic.twitter.com/keJulQ0DJX— skylo milo (@Ibabysky) May 13, 2020
Would Watch
Robert Pattinson’s refusal to conform to Batman body stereotypes brings us closer to my dream of a Batman movie where he has a huge fake ass— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 13, 2020
Classic Throwback
remember when Robert Pattinson pic.twitter.com/4c5rNqRpdt— s (@ultracheeesee) May 13, 2020
Chaotic Good
Happy Birthday to Robert Pattinson, arguably the most chaotic man in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/kvTsVCmHDf— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 13, 2020
A Hero Onscreen and Off
the king robert pattinson saying he refuses to work out to play batman because he doesn't want to "set a precedent" is the philosophy i'm bringing into today, and perhaps the remainder of my life— henno (@jrhennessy) May 12, 2020
Pasta Problems
Robert Pattinson Cooking pic.twitter.com/ywiZxZR85K— ✨FILM DAZE✨ (@filmdaze) May 12, 2020
Quality Content
the absolute best part of the robert pattinson profile is "Underwear, his own" pic.twitter.com/ChMS3wYejN— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) May 12, 2020
Live Look at RPatz in Quarantine
gonna tell my kids this was robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/52LlPj8WJh— 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙤 (@SatansJacuzzi) May 12, 2020
Classic Story
my favorite robert pattinson story pic.twitter.com/WRk28ok8uc— cute dumpster fire (@pududeer) May 12, 2020
Nothing But Respect For Our New Batman
Happy 34th B'Day #RobertPattinson(Batman/Bruce)🦇🎂 pic.twitter.com/N5NibVjVtH— Punit.Khanapure | #StayHomeSaveLives!🏠 (@PunitKhanapure) May 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.