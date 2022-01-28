The Batman Covers For Total Film Revealed

Total Film just revealed some new covers featuring The Batman. As the big day inches closer, fans are getting many different looks at Robert Pattinson’s hero. Director Matt Reeves also shared his look at the two images on Twitter as well. One is a more traditional look at the entire announced cast with Zoe Kravitz’s Catoman next to Batman. Paul Dano’s Riddler plays in both images, but really becomes the star of the show in the subscriber cover. That red-tinted image has the villains eyes in the smoke of a single flare as he lurks behind Pattinson. March 4 will be here before you know it and the hype for The Batman continues to build. Total Film actually thanked Reeves for featuring the images and mentioned that they had an entire interview with the filmmaker in this month’s issue. Check out what the director had to say down below.

Reeves wrote, “Hey! @TheBatman is on the cover of the new issue of @totalfilm – check out the exclusive subscribers’ cover, and the newsstand cover which hits shelves on Thursday! #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters on March 4!”

Hey! @TheBatman is on the cover of the new issue of @totalfilm – check out the exclusive subscribers' cover, and the newsstand cover which hits shelves on Thursday! #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters on March 4! pic.twitter.com/AXNRebf0Sz — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 28, 2022

In some previous comments with MovieMaker magazine, the director talked about his themes for this movie. A lot of people are expecting a more grounded take on the Caped Crusader, it looks like they’re going to get it.

“I wanted to do a story in which the corruption of Gotham was one of the most important aspects of the story, because Gotham is a sick place. Bruce is desperate to try and make a change,” Reeves explained. “He’s still stuck, to be honest, emotionally stunted at being 10 years old, because that’s a trauma you don’t get past—witnessing your parents murder in this place. He’s looking to create meaning, right? This is the only meaning he can find. … I think he imagines that if he can do this, somehow he can reverse what’s happened, which will never be reversed. This is a very human impulse, right? To try and relive something and remake it.”

Warner Bros. issued a synopsis of the film after that first trailer premiered.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oswald Cobblepot.”

