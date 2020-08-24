The Batman Fans Are Comparing First Look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin to Val Kilmer

Saturday was an epic day for fans with DC FanDome offering up new trailers, looks, and other information about some of DC's most eagerly anticipated films and projects such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, the most exciting offering was saved for last with the reveal of the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman. The trailer gave fans some of their first and best looks at Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. There was even a look at what appears to be Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin -- but some fans think it looks like a different actor altogether, none other than former Batman himself Val Kilmer.

On Twitter, fans can't help but notice that the suspected Farrell Penguin bears a strong resemblance to Kilmer, who notably played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Joel Schumacher's 1995 Batman Forever. Now, it's important to note that no one is suggesting that Kilmer is appearing in The Batman -- many fans are actually holding out hope that it'll be announced that Kilmer will have an appearance in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie instead along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck who are both reprising their roles as the Dark Knight. Instead, they're just noting that the resemblance is kind of uncanny and we have to admit, we can't unsee it. As for that trailer, you can check it out for yourself in the video above.

You can see for yourself how people think that the actor everyone assumes is Farrell's Penguin looks a lot like Kilmer. Some even joked that the film could have saved money on prosthetics by just casting Kilmer in the role while others just did a double take. So, read on and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.