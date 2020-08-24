The Batman Fans Are Comparing First Look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin to Val Kilmer
Saturday was an epic day for fans with DC FanDome offering up new trailers, looks, and other information about some of DC's most eagerly anticipated films and projects such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, the most exciting offering was saved for last with the reveal of the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman. The trailer gave fans some of their first and best looks at Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. There was even a look at what appears to be Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin -- but some fans think it looks like a different actor altogether, none other than former Batman himself Val Kilmer.
On Twitter, fans can't help but notice that the suspected Farrell Penguin bears a strong resemblance to Kilmer, who notably played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Joel Schumacher's 1995 Batman Forever. Now, it's important to note that no one is suggesting that Kilmer is appearing in The Batman -- many fans are actually holding out hope that it'll be announced that Kilmer will have an appearance in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie instead along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck who are both reprising their roles as the Dark Knight. Instead, they're just noting that the resemblance is kind of uncanny and we have to admit, we can't unsee it. As for that trailer, you can check it out for yourself in the video above.
You can see for yourself how people think that the actor everyone assumes is Farrell's Penguin looks a lot like Kilmer. Some even joked that the film could have saved money on prosthetics by just casting Kilmer in the role while others just did a double take. So, read on and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.
What have they done?
Why have they done up Colin Farrell to look like Val Kilmer? https://t.co/KwoqMbfW0X— Jon Swift (@jonswiftauthor) August 23, 2020
Too meta?
Matt Reeves could just have hired Val Kilmer. Or would that have been too meta? pic.twitter.com/D4enrFJUq3— Jamie Dunn 🇪🇺 (@JamieDunnEsq) August 23, 2020
That's not Kilmer.
I think it’s really neat that they brought back Val Kilmer to play the - oh wait that’s Colin Farrell.— HeylookitsAndrew (@whatsandrewdoin) August 23, 2020
Save on prosthetics
Why not save on prosthetics and just cast Val Kilmer? #thebatman pic.twitter.com/xNk0Uz7slQ— Dave W (@ukdavew) August 23, 2020
Whoa.
whoa I thought it was Val Kilmer— Purgatory Drifter (@Tyrannorabbit) August 23, 2020
Channeling his inner Kilmer
Can we talk about how Colin Farrell has channeled his inner Val Kilmer for @TheBatman?— Harry Cornwell (@HarryCornwell) August 23, 2020
Just a bit.
What would be the odds that this kinda looks like Val Kilmer? pic.twitter.com/PkdSuPFHGF— Super Chiver (@THESuperChiver) August 23, 2020
A dude playing a dude disguised as another dude...
I can’t wait to see Colin Farrell play Val Kilmer playing Oswald Cobblepot in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/93EYbjNilY— C.S. Adams (@cerealplague) August 23, 2020
Kilmer called...
Val Kilmer called...he wants his face back! https://t.co/fB5DdGsCh3— Jason Gold (@JayGold85) August 23, 2020
Seriously, though.
I legitimately thought this was Val Kilmer https://t.co/sCKMSPSNZB— Guy L. Movie (@PersonLikesFilm) August 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.