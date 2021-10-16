The Batman Trailer: Fans Are Super Excited For DC FanDome Release

The Batman fans are ecstatic to see what Matt Reeves has prepared ahead of the trailer’s release. DC FanDome promises to be a massive event for all fans of DC Comics heroes. The centerpiece of this year’s show is probably going to be Robert Pattinson’s first turn as Bruce Wayne. Reeves has been hyping the clip on Twitter for a while now, and all eyes are on the creative team. Zoe Kravitz and Pattinson have said recently that the world isn’t prepared for what DC has planned for the trailer. Fans are meeting that hype with even more love. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

