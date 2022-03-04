The Batman Trends As Fans Become Grateful For 2022 Release Date

DC has been a hot topic on social media today as WarnerMedia announced it's entire 2021 movie slate will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max. That includes big DC titles such as The Suicide Squad as well as this year's Wonder Woman 1984, which is dropping on the platform on Christmas Day. Many fans have thoughts about the movies coming to HBO Max, but the news also brought up the topic of other DC films. Birds of Prey is currently trending as fans celebrate the fact that it will probably end up being the top-grossing comic book movie of 2020. Another big title to trend on Twitter today is The Batman.

We learned at the beginning of October that Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson in the titular role, had been delayed until 2022. Fans were initially unhappy that they would have to wait even longer to see the film, however, today's HBO Max news is changing their tune. Many folks are now glad the movie is not part of the 2021 slate. For now, WarnerMedia claims their 2021 release plans will not extend to 2022.

In addition to The Batman's release, fans are also celebrating Jim Lee's recent drawing of RBatz. You can check out some of today's tweets about The Batman below...