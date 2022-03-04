The Batman Trends As Fans Become Grateful For 2022 Release Date
DC has been a hot topic on social media today as WarnerMedia announced it's entire 2021 movie slate will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max. That includes big DC titles such as The Suicide Squad as well as this year's Wonder Woman 1984, which is dropping on the platform on Christmas Day. Many fans have thoughts about the movies coming to HBO Max, but the news also brought up the topic of other DC films. Birds of Prey is currently trending as fans celebrate the fact that it will probably end up being the top-grossing comic book movie of 2020. Another big title to trend on Twitter today is The Batman.
We learned at the beginning of October that Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson in the titular role, had been delayed until 2022. Fans were initially unhappy that they would have to wait even longer to see the film, however, today's HBO Max news is changing their tune. Many folks are now glad the movie is not part of the 2021 slate. For now, WarnerMedia claims their 2021 release plans will not extend to 2022.
In addition to The Batman's release, fans are also celebrating Jim Lee's recent drawing of RBatz. You can check out some of today's tweets about The Batman below...
Relief
Glad #TheBatman is set to be released in 2022 pic.twitter.com/tfTa7jq9wN— 𝑬𝒍𝒊 🎞️ əlıɥdəuıɔ (@IAmElisabettaB) December 3, 2020
Oh No
Imagine The Batman dropping on HBO Max and you watch it for the first time on your phone— CBMCringe (@CBMCringe) December 3, 2020
Good Fortune
IVE NEVER BEEN MORE GRATEFUL FOR THE BATMAN BEING PUSHED TO MARCH 2022— sabrina🦇❓0❓❓|🎃 (@nightwaynes) December 3, 2020
Don't Lose Hope
Me after watching Tenet, Dune, and The Batman on a streaming service at home instead of in theaters: pic.twitter.com/esLjXvklwv— BluRay𝔸ngel 🎄 (@BluRayAngel) December 3, 2020
Iconic
Robert Pattinson as the Batman art by the incredible Jim Lee. My goodness, this is absolutely gorgeous. #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/YxRnjbVMAZ— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) December 3, 2020
We Can't Help It
Do I think about Matt Reeves’s The Batman 24/7?
Yes Yes Yes— sabrina🦇❓0❓❓|🎃 (@nightwaynes) December 3, 2020
👇 👇 👇
Here's Hoping
456 days until the release of #TheBatman (2022) pic.twitter.com/4YZXRWJfS2— The Batman Countdown ⏱ (@Batsolo2021) December 3, 2020
Patience
But we still have to wait a year for The Batman pic.twitter.com/KpO4p6wQo6— SKK (@StepKickKing) December 3, 2020
Fingers Crossed For March 4, 2022
Me watching #TheBatman in ?0?? pic.twitter.com/6eBmOClSns— Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) December 3, 2020