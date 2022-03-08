Who Dies in The Batman?

DC and Warner Bros. have once again found success with the Caped Crusader, as The Batman is currently dominating theaters around the world. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson teamed up for a darker take on the iconic comic hero that focuses more on his efforts as a detective in a city filled with crime and corruption. Fans have approached this version of the Dark Knight expecting something more devastating and deadly than we’ve seen before, but was that actually the case? Did any major characters get taken out by the end of the movie?

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Batman! Continue reading at your own risk…

The Batman features not only new iterations of Bruce Wayne, Alfred, Jim Gordon, and Catwoman, but it also introduces unique takes on villains like Riddler and Penguin. Villains don’t always survive comic book movies like this one. However, the majority of Batman’s rogues present in the film actually make it through.

After a string of corrupt politicians and Gotham City cops are killed by the Riddler at the beginning of The Batman, the movie continues without a lot of major deaths. There’s a scare midway through the film when Alfred opens up a package meant to kill Bruce, getting caught in a terrifying explosion. It was quickly revealed that Alfred survived the blast, allowing him to continue working with Bruce in a potential sequel.

By the end of The Batman, only one major character lost their life. Carmine Falcone, portrayed by John Turturro, was killed by Riddler as part of his master plan.

As the film reveals in its final hour, Falcone was the informant that Riddler had been teasing all along. Falcone worked with government officials to take out Salvatore Maroni and take over his drop operations, ultimately paying off those officials and essentially taking control of Gotham City. When Batman and Jim Gordon arrested Falcone and “brought him into the light,” Riddler shot him from a window across the street.

Riddler survived the events of The Batman, though he was thrown into Arkham for what seems like an indefinite stay. In the film’s final scenes, however, Riddler was introduced to the man living in the cell next to his, who appears to be none other than the Joker. It’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of either character.