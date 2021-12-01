The CW Releases New Beebo Saves Christmas Preview

Beebo may have saved the day when he battled the demon Mallus in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season, but now the beloved cuddly blue plush is gearing up to save the holidays as well. On Wednesday, December 1st (that’s tonight!) The CW will air the holiday special Beebo Saves Christmas and now, a new promo is giving fans their best look yet at how the cuddly creature is going to save the day and bring holiday cheer to everyone in the Arrowverse.



The short preview, which you can check out for yourself below, shows Beebo and his love of the holidays as well as sees him set out on a mission to save Santa. In addition to Beebo, the special will feature a number of new cuddly friends for the adventure as well, an adventure that Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu previously explained is designed as a special that those existing in the Arrowverse would actually watch for the holidays themselves.

https://youtu.be/9S9YwHy3JVI

“So basically this Christmas special that viewers are gonna get to watch, would have been watched by Sara Lance or Oliver Queen or Kara Danvers or any of these people from the Arrowverse,” Shimizu said.



Beebo Saves Christmas is described as follows: “Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in the all-new animated one-hour special Beebo Saves Christmas. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator, Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.”



Beebo first appeared as a talking, stuffed plush in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode “Beebo the God of War.” In it, a talking and laughing Beebo plush was sent back in time and mistaken for a god by Vikings. The Legends had to recover the toy and return it to its proper place in the timeline, or Christmas would have been wiped from the calendar in favor of Beebo Day. In the years since that first appearance, the character has made cameos on nearly every Arrowverse series — usually as toys or merchandise, but occasionally as a full-fledged character, like in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”



Beebo Saves Christmas debuts on The CW on Wednesday, December 1st at 8/7c.