Heath Ledger Had Planned To Play The Joker In Another Batman Movie

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered a defining moment in superhero cinema, extending the themes of superheroics into uncharted territory by grounding it in reality. Heath Ledger‘s performance as the Joker took the series to an all-new level, earning him a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. While the film marked the actor’s final role before his death, the actor’s sister claims he had hoped to portray the character in a follow-up.

“He was so proud of what he had done in Batman. And I know he had plans for another Batman,” Kate Ledger shared with News.com.au. “He loved working with Chris Nolan and Christian Bale and Gary Oldman. He just had the best time ever doing that film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor died prior to the film’s release due to a prescription drug overdose, with many outlets trying to draw a connection between the intensity of the character and the mental and emotional impact that had on Ledger. The actor’s sister claims that this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future,” his sister pointed out. “I spoke to him the night before (he died) and we were laughing and joking.”

She added, “When he came home at Christmas he couldn’t wait to tell us all about it and he was doing the voice and laughing, showing me all the rushes. We had a great time.”

Prior to the film’s release, word had begun to spread of the intensity of Ledger’s performance as the sociopathic criminal, making it seem understandable that the actor brought those “demons” home with him after he’d finish shooting.

Ledger’s career was chronicled for the film I Am Heath Ledger, despite years of his family rejecting filmmakers who had hoped to depict his life. A majority of the film is comprised of footage and photos that the actor himself captured.

“We couldn’t and wouldn’t have done it any earlier, that’s for sure. It was painful, of course. But I think our whole family has come to realize that he is never really going to go away,” Kate expressed. “He is always there when you switch on the TV or when you hear someone talk, so I think it’s been a really lovely way to embrace his life and to reflect on how wonderful he was and what an amazing time we had with him.”

I Am Heath Ledger opens on May 3.

[H/T News.com.au]