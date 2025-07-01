Superman Cast Reveal DC Characters They Want in the Next Movie (And They’re Perfect)

The cast of Superman is indeed looking up… at possibilities for the sequel film. Director James Gunn will be launching Superman in theaters with an entirely new DC Universe flying in beside him, including a colorful array of DC characters that will be featured in the film. That list includes the “Justice Gang” roster of Hawgirl (Isabela Merced), the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and tech genius Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), as well as pivotal metahuman characters like the cybernetic Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) and the elemental Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). We’ll also see the first crossover between DCU movies and TV shows with Frank Grillo bringing his character of Rick Flag Sr. from the Creature Commandos animated series into live-action.

Beyond all that, Flag Sr. and the Justice Gang will go from Superman to appearances in Gunn’s live-action TV series, Peacemaker Season 2. The Green Lantern Corps will get a deeper look via HBO’s Lanterns live-action series, and the Superman family spinoff Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be headed to theaters next. That’s already more than a dozen superpowered characters the DCU will have in play, as well as supporting characters that come with each property. You would also have to figure that Superman 2 would need to introduce additional new characters to the franchise, making the potential combinations endless.

When ComicBook.com sat down and talked to the cast of Superman (2025), they had more than a couple of suggestions as to who they would like to see in the sequel, and there was a pretty clear consensus:

“Batman,” Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan revealed. “Low-hanging fruit, I know.”

The Superman Cast Is Ready For the DCU Batman Universe

Rachel Brosnahan didn’t mince words about which character she wants for the Superman sequel, while acknowledging that it’s the more obvious choice. It’s also likely to be one of the more triggering answers: Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe infamously launched the franchise with a Superman reboot (Man of Steel) before refashioning the sequel into a crossover with Batman (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). That all said, the new DCU still has a massive Batman issue to overcome: there needs to be a new Batman to stand alongside David Corenswet’s Superman, while director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson still have The Batman: Part II in the pipeline, continuing that standalone franchise.

The difference with Gunn’s DCU is clear, though; Corenswet and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult revealed that they both want to embrace the deeper lore and character roster of the DCU, and actually wanted to see crossovers between other Batman Universe characters in a sequel.

“I think Batman has got to be my answer, but it just occurred to me that one of the Robins – one of the iterations of Robin – would be interesting, because I think Superman has good dad energy,” Corenswet said. “And although it’s been explored – his relationship with his sons in certain iterations – I feel like it would be interesting to have him as sort of an uncle figure to Batman’s younger protege.”

Superman and Robin are a combination that most DC fans don’t think of, but would certainly be interesting to see play out onscreen. Batman and Superman certainly have very different attitudes and values as father-figures; James Gunn has already stated his intention to make the DCU Batman a Bat-Dad to his son Damian Wayne/Robin, which would indeed create a fun dynamic if we see Superman spending time with Damian (who was raised by his grandfather Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins), as well.

Nicholas Hoult wants to see the bad boys of the Superman and Batman universes unite: “One of the comics I read in the lead up to this was a link up between Lex and Joker,” Hoult said. “The combination of those two together was really fun to read, so perhaps if we are lucky and get to keep making movies, that’s something I’d like to see combined there.”

A lot of DC fans love seeing Lex and Joker function as villainous twists on the Superman/Batman dynamic, with Lex’s ruthless logic bouncing off of Joker’s chaotic mania. However, the cast of Superman as all too aware that there’s another character crossover dynamic that’s they’d love to explore…

Superman & Wonder Woman: A DCU Love Triangle?

DC

Superman getting together with Wonder Woman (rather than a human like Lois Lane) has long been debated within the DC fandom. With James Gunn confirming a new DCU Wonder Woman is on the way, will Superman have a challenge that we’ve never seen him face onscreen before?

“Superman and Wonder Woman interest me, in theory,” David Corenswet added. “Maybe we could have a love triangle in the other direction?”

“Lois would have a lot to say about that,” Brosnahan quickly answered with a raised eyebrow.

Luckily, Hoult was on hand to lighten the mood, saying, “I don’t know if I could be part of that love triangle. I’ve got a lot of triangles going on. Oh you mean you two and her. I thought you meant me.” [Laughter]

Who would you like to see Superman and co. crossover with in a sequel? Let us know in the comments. Superman will be in theaters and IMAX on July 11th.