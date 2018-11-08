‘The Death of Superman’ and ‘Reign of the Supermen’ Coming to Theaters

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment will team up with Fathom Events to bring the animated feature films The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen to theaters for a two-day double-feature event in January, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively.

Billed as the capper for DC’s year-long celebration of Superman’s 80th anniversary, the two DC Universe films that adapt the best-selling Superman graphic novels of all time will play back-to-back, not unlike the presentation that The Dark Knight Returns got when its two halves were assembled for an extended edition.

“Superman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and this double feature event will give fans an opportunity to come together to celebrate the franchise,” Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. “We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. again to bring back The Death of Superman and introduce fans to Reign of the Supermen.”

“Warner Bros. is proud to join forces with Fathom Events to culminate the year-long celebration of Superman’s 80th anniversary with a double-feature big screen presentation of The Man of Steel’s most heralded adventure,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “The Death of Superman was a monumental moment in comics history, and these films – expertly produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC – capture the enormity of that story in terms of both action and emotion. Seeing both films, on the big screen, gives the fans another vehicle to unite and celebrate this beloved superhero and this landmark tale.”

The double-feature presentation of The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen nationwide will take place on January 13 and 14, 2019. As the second half of the double feature, Reign of the Supermen will be seen nationally in theaters ahead of its Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release on Digital starting January 15, 2019, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on January 29, 2019.

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when the monstrous, unstoppable creature Doomsday comes to Earth – hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League – in the action-packed The Death of Superman. In the second half of this two-part landmark tale, Reign of the Supermen finds Earth’s citizens – and the Man of Steel’s heroic contemporaries – dealing with a world without Superman. But the aftermath of Superman’s death, and the subsequent disappearance of his body, leads to a new mystery – is Superman still alive? The question is further complicated when four new super-powered individuals – Steel, Cyborg Superman, Superboy and the Eradicator – emerge to claim themselves as the ultimate hero. In the end, will any of them prove to be the real Man of Steel?

Tickets for The Death of Superman/Reign of the Supermen Double Feature can be purchased at the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events, Warner Bros. and DC present The Death of Superman/Reign of the Supermen Double Feature in more than 500 select movie theaters on Sunday, January 13th at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, January 14th at 8:00 p.m. (all local times), through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Shortly after its home release, Reign of the Supermen will join The Death of Superman on the DC Universe app.