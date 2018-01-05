The Elongated Man Takes Center Stage on ‘The Flash’: “The Elongated Knight Rises”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Elongated Knight Rises,” the January 23 episode of The Flash.

The title is an obvious reference to The Dark Knight Rises, the third film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode centers on Ralph Dibny, who is apparently helping Team Flash while Barry has “new circumstances,” which we assume means he will be in jail.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

THE RISE OF THE HERO — When a familiar villain returns to terrorize Central City, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) must rise up to defend the innocent while Barry (Grant Gustin) is detained by his trial.

Meanwhile, Barry searches for the strength to keep his optimism alive in the face of his new circumstances.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Elongated Knight Returns” premieres on January 23.