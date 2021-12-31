The Flash: Armageddon Accidentally Airs Hilarious Dubbing Blooper in Brazil

Brazilian fans of The Flash took to social media over the last couple of days to share a bizarre mistake that managed to make it to air during an episode of the five-part “Armageddon” event, which is airing for the first time now in the country. According to a number of tweets, the Portugese dub of the series includes a critique of the script by one of the voice actors, which was either intentionally or accidentally left in the final aired version of the episode. Fans have taken to Reddit and Twitter to share the video and laugh at the mistake, which happens during a key meeting between The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Despero (Tony Curran).

“Olha que diálogo merda,” the voice actor says, which translates loosely to “Oh, what shitty dialogue.” It’s hard to imagine how something like this managed to stay in the aired version, but likely that with it being out there on social media now, somebody is going to get in trouble.

You can see a clip of the embarrassing gaffe below.

https://twitter.com/DrakeWayne2248/status/1476697083302354951?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In The Flash‘s “Armageddon” event, a powerful alien threat (Despero, played by Tony Curran) arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Following their epic five-episode events this fall, both Riverdale and The Flash will return in March on brand new nights. Riverdale will make the move to Sundays, starting on March 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), while The Flash will race over to Wednesdays, returning on March 9 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the second season premiere of the hit series Kung Fu (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).