The Flash Teams up with The Atom in “Armageddon, Part 1” Photos

Supergirl may be coming to an end this week with the two-part finale “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara”, but fans of the Arrowverse need not fear. The Flash returns next week with the first episode of its five-part “Armageddon” event before the show’s eighth season kicks off properly. The event will see appearances from numerous familiar faces across the Arrowverse, including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, and now, we’re getting our first real look at those appearances – particularly that of Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom in newly-released photos for “Armageddon, Part 1”.



“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement when the event was first announced. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”



In the photos, Ray can be seen catching up with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) at the Central City Technology Convention and, then, teaming up with The Flash to face an unseen threat. The last time fans saw Ray (at least in the present timeline) Ray married Nora Darhk and left the Legends of Tomorrow. Maybe “Armageddon, Part 1” will give fans a bit of insight into what Ray and Nora have been up to since then. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.



PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.



The Flash returns on Tuesday, November 16th at 8/7c on The CW.

