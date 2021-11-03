The Flash: Armageddon Poster Released

The CW has released the official poster for the season premiere of The Flash, which will kick off the five-part “Armageddon” storyline, which pits The Flash (Grant Gustin) and a number of his closest allies against Despero (Tony Curran). The event will feature appearances by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. The event, which kicks off on November 16 at 8 p.m. ET, will pit the super-team against Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). This will mark the first time Chau has appeared in the Arrowverse since his appearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the first time McNamara, Leigh, and Williams will appear since the end of Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, respectively.

In “Armageddon,” a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

You can see the poster below.

In his last appearance on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Damien Darhk seemingly died “for real,” being written out of existence and sacrificing himself to save his daughter, Nora, who left the team when she married Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the original Atom, taking him with her. Both Ray and Nora recently appeared in the hundredth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, albeit in flashbacks.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, beginning on November 16th with the start of “Armageddon.”