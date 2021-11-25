The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 3” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Armageddon, Part 3”, the third part of the five-part “Armageddon” event and third epsidoe of Season 8 of The Flash. The episode will see Team Flash trying to find Barry (Grant Gustin) before Despero (Tony Curran) can, but will also see Barry turning to Black Lightning (Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice for help. In this week’s episode, Barry was told that the reason he becomes evil is that he loses his mind and then, that’s exactly what appears to start happening. Barry starts having “blackouts” where he doesn’t remember his actions – including attacking innocent people – but worse than that, he finds out that Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) has been dead for six months and he appears to have no memory of that at all.



That latter part seems a little suspect and even Iris (Candice Patton) seems like she will start to question Despero’s vision of the future. The episode synopsis says she will seek help from a powerful ally and while the synopsis doesn’t say who, the photos show the return of Deon Owens/the Still Force (Christian Magby), who has the ability to time travel. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 3” airs on November 30th.

