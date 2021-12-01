The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 4” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Armageddon, Part 4”, the penultimate episode of The Flash‘s five-part “Armageddon” event kicking off the series’ Season 8. The event has seen Barry Allen/The Flash’s (Grant Gustin) world turned upside down thanks to the arrival of the mysterious alien Despero (Tony Curran). Despero came hunting The Flash, claiming that in the future the speedster is the reason for the end of the world and last week, it was revealed that the reason why is that Barry loses his mind after enduring too much tragedy.



In the upcoming “Armageddon, Part 4”, some unexpected old foes will return, specifically Eobard Thawe/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). The episode will also see some more heroic familiar faces as well with appearances from Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Alex Danvers/Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau).

“I’ll give you this and this is actually true; you’re going to see a side of both Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk that you may not have seen before. I think one of the most powerful themes – in fact, there’s two, as far as the villains are concerned – two of the most powerful scenes in the entire Armageddon 5-episode event,” showrunner Eric Wallace said previously. “One is between Reverse Flash and Caitlin – and I won’t tell you what episode this scene is in – that sent shivers down my spine. Because there are 8 years of relationship anger that needs to be worked out between these two people! And boy, does Armageddon [do that] because it’s so heightened since it’s Barry’s worst day, let’s just say it all finally comes out, which was terrific.”



He continued, “Similarly, with Damien Darhk, oh man, that guy’s scary and he’s up to his villainous tricks here. But surprisingly, though, the scene that might make me cry the most tears in Armageddon is with Damien. It’s really wild, but it was really unexpected because sometimes when you’re trying to deal with cosmic events, weird things can happen. So I’ll leave you with that. I just think you’re going to see a side of Damien Darhk that you might not have expected in the middle of his same old villainous hijacks, because boy, is he a bad guy! But it’s very interesting, I think everyone’s a little grayer, if I can use that term, and that’s true for Despero, Reverse Flash, and Damien Darhk, who are all bad guys. Let’s face it, they’re because some of them are doing some really bad things in this. But hopefully, you’ll see their agendas make sense from their point of view.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.



In “Armageddon,” a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.



The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 4” is set to debut on December 7.