The Flash: Eric Wallace Teases New Sides to Familiar Villains in “Armageddon” Event

The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday night with the first part of the five-episode “Armageddon” event kicking off the Arrowverse series’ eighth season. The event will see several familiar faces coming to Central City and while many of them are heroes – such as Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) – there are some familiar villains as well. Both Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will appear in the event as well, but when it comes to what role these foes may play in “Armageddon”, series showrunner Eric Wallace says fans will see a side to both of them they’ve never seen before.



Speaking with The Flash Podcast, Wallace didn’t give away exactly what to expect from Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk but promised some powerful and emotional moments that offer new sides to these notorious villains.



“I’ll give you this and this is actually true; you’re going to see a side of both Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk that you may not have seen before. I think one of the most powerful themes – in fact, there’s two, as far as the villains are concerned – two of the most powerful scenes in the entire Armageddon 5-episode event,” Wallace said. “One is between Reverse Flash and Caitlin – and I won’t tell you what episode this scene is in – that sent shivers down my spine. Because there are 8 years of relationship anger that needs to be worked out between these two people! And boy, does Armageddon [do that] because it’s so heightened since it’s Barry’s worst day, let’s just say it all finally comes out, which was terrific.”



He continued, “Similarly, with Damien Darhk, oh man, that guy’s scary and he’s up to his villainous tricks here. But surprisingly, though, the scene that might make me cry the most tears in Armageddon is with Damien. It’s really wild, but it was really unexpected because sometimes when you’re trying to deal with cosmic events, weird things can happen. So I’ll leave you with that. I just think you’re going to see a side of Damien Darhk that you might not have expected in the middle of his same old villainous hijacks, because boy, is he a bad guy! But it’s very interesting, I think everyone’s a little grayer, if I can use that term, and that’s true for Despero, Reverse Flash, and Damien Darhk, who are all bad guys. Let’s face it, they’re because some of them are doing some really bad things in this. But hopefully, you’ll see their agendas make sense from their point of view.”



In “Armageddon”, a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry and Iris and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.



The event will feature appearances by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne, and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16th with “Armageddon, Part 1.”