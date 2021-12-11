The Flash: “Armageddon Part 5” Photos Preview Mia Queen’s Return

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Armageddon, Part 5”, the fifth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. As the title would suggest, the episode is set to provide the conclusion for the “Armageddon” crossover event, which has featured sporadic appearances from other heroes and villains from the network’s Arrowverse of shows. This final installment will see the return of Mia Queen / Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara), who debuted on Arrow and briefly was the focus of a potential Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot. As the photos show, Mia will be having a pretty serious meeting with Team Flash — and we’ll have to see exactly how that unfolds.

“You might need to [watch the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot]. I’m not saying the Black Canaries are in the show alongside Mia, but those events mattered, right? They mattered,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “So be prepared to continue Mia’s journey in a very unexpected way, but yet in a way that makes sense and honors her past. That was very important to us.”

You can check out the synopsis for "Armageddon, Part 5" below

“THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 5” will air on December 14th.

Joe

Cecile and Joe

Westallen

Barry

Allegra, Caitlin, and Cecile

Iris vs. Mia

Mia

Team Flash

Chester and Caitlin

Iris, Cecile, and Mia

WestAllen

Team Flash

Mia

Iris vs. Mia

Cecile