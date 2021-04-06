The Flash: Brandon McKnight Talks Revisiting the 90s for "The One With the Nineties"

✖

The CW's The Flash is no stranger to time travel. Over the course of the series' seven seasons and counting, fans have seen Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and others race into the future and back to the past many times. In tonight's episode, "The One With the Nineties", however, it's Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Chester P. Runk's (Brandon McKnight) turn, with the duo finding themselves stuck in 1998 in a very Groundhog's Day-esque situation. While the situation is pretty serious, even from the episode preview it looks like Cisco and Chester will still have a bit of fun blasting to the past and according to McKnight, making the episode was a bit of a blast itself.

"It was amazing. I'm a 90s kid myself, too. So, it was like going back to the time that shaped me and made me who I am," McKnight recently told ComicBook.com. So, it was amazing, especially getting to wear the clothes and listen to the music. I think that entire episode, every day in my trailer, I would just be listening to 90s hip hop and nineties boy bands and stuff like that. And I would just immerse myself in my childhood. It was amazing and I'm very happy and feel very lucky to be able to be the one who was written into that episode."

In the episode, Cisco and Chester will have to figure out how to get themselves back to their own time. In the preview for the episode, that seems to include doing a little information gathering at a high school. For McKnight, while the whole episode was a lot of fun to make, it was those moments and the energy of shooting those scenes that he says were his favorite parts.

"I think my favorite part, I just want to say the whole thing, but I think my favorite part actually would probably be the stuff with Cisco in the school," McKnight said. "I haven't seen the episode yet, but I know that when we did it there was supposed to be all these scenes of us going through the school and asking a bunch of students a bunch of stuff. And there was something about the energy of shooting those scenes that were hilarious and Jeff [Byrd], who directed the episode, was really, really collaborative and open to me and Carlos just going for it and letting the script go and just doing our own thing with it. So much of it was improv as well. So, that stuff was really fun to do."

You can check out the official synopsis for "The One With The Nineties" below.

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The One With the Nineties" will air on April 6th.