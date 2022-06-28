The Flash: Candice Patton Signs on for Season 9

The Flash will close out Season 8 on Wednesday and now it's confirmed that when The CW series returns for Season 9, so will Candice Patton. According to TVLine, the Iris West-Allen actress has closed a deal to continue in the role next season. Patton had been the last of the show's main cast to sign on as Grant Gustin had closed his deal earlier this year. Patton, along with Gustin and Danielle Panabaker, will now be the last remaining cast members to remain as series regulars since the show's debut. Calos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh both existed as regulars last year and it was previously announced that Jesse L. Martin would also be stepping down from a series regular role at the end of this season.

For fans, news that Patton is officially remaining on the series may come as a welcome surprise. Earlier this year, Patton said during an Instagram "ask me anything" that she wasn't "quite sure" about coming back as Iris, leading some to wonder if the star was exiting the series. Some of this speculation was exacerbated after last week's penultimate Season 8 episode which saw Iris seemingly killed — though show runner Eric Wallace had previously explained that the season would ultimately have a happy ending for Iris and Barry.

As for Season 9 of The Flash, there's understandably not a lot yet known about what to expect. We don't yet have an episode count or an idea of what villains Team Flash will be facing off with — though the canonical Earth-Prime comics did hint that Bloodwork could be a factor in the next season — what we do know is when the series will return. Season 9 of The Flash won't arrive until midseason next television cycle, meaning new episodes won't air until 2023. In terms of Season 8, you can check out the season finale synopsis below.

"SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

