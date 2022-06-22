The Flash: Earth-Prime Finale Teases Season 9 Storyline

Thanks to the Earth-Prime comic, The CW's Arrowverse has come to life on the pages of DC Comics with the stories in each issue considered canon for the network's universe of connected series. This week, the final issue is out, Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight #6, taking things to the future and the children of Barry Allen and Candice West Allen, but while there are plenty of surprises and revelations about where the Arrowverse may be going, one story in the issue seems to be a direct lead in to Season 9 of The Flash, teasing what could be a major storyline for The CW series.

Warning: Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight #6 from Thomas Pound, Jeff Hersh, Pablo M. Collar, and Will Robson, beyond this point.

Once things wrap up in 2049 with Impulse and XS defeating Magog and the shocking revelation that Oliver Queen/The Spectre is back and that there are much bigger threats on the horizon, the story "Phantom Punch" shifts things back to Star City 2022 where Tinya Wazzo — now Phantom Girl — is training with Cisco at ARGUS. After battling with Weather Witch, Girder, and Dr. Polaris, Cisco confirms that while they managed to neutralize those threats, the villain Bloodwork has escaped — a situation that was alluded to in the rest of the issue in the future where the villain is found attacking Central City. The story ends with an ominous "To Be Continued In Season 9 of The Flash."

(Photo: DC Comics)

Played, by Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork was last seen in Season 6 after Barry and Team Flash managed to defeat him, locking him up in the MAC before transferring him to ARGUS. He was also later visited by Eva McCulloch and mirror versions of Kamilla Hwang, David Singh, and Iris West-Allen as his blood was needed for her plan to escape the Mirrorverse.

It's unclear exactly how Bloodwork will factor into Season 9 at this point, though the comic seems to indicate that whatever the threat he poses is, it's not one that will be easily resolved — the villain apparently wasn't returned to his correct time after the issues in the future. And fans will have to wait a bit to find out. Season 9 of The Flash won't arrive until 2023.

Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight # 6 is on sale now. The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.