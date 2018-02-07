‘The Flash’: Could The Thinker Be Targeting Ralph?

Tonight’s episode of The Flash saw surprising twists and turns for this season’s Big Bad, and one of those twists have folks wondering how Ralph may play into things.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “True Colors”, below.

Tonight’s episode of The Flash saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) attempt to lead himself and the other metas in the secret meta wing of Iron Heights to escape. Once they thought they had made it to freedom, however, they were quickly stopped by Warden Wolfe (Richard Brooks) and, then, Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Kendrick Sampson) showed up.

DeVoe used his Thinking Cap to capture and drain several of this season’s bus metas of their powers (presumably killing them in the process) before transferring his consciousness into Becky Sharpe/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard), who had moments before finally asserted herself as a hero. The power absorption — and body swap — was a very unexpected twist, but things only got more complex from there. Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) discovered earlier in the episode that he can shapeshift so that he looks like other people. He ultimately uses this newfound skill to impersonate the real Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) and get Barry freed from prison. Once home, Barry figures out that of all the metas in Iron Heights, The Thinker was only interested in bus metas — and quickly realized that Ralph is a bus meta.

While it’s been clearly established that The Thinker is very much The Flash’s foe, we still don’t fully know what the Big Bad’s end game is. Knowing now that absorbing the abilities of very specific metahumans seems to be a big part of that, is it possible that The Thinker’s war with The Flash could be, in part, focused on Ralph? Consider this: of all of the bus metas, Ralph is the only one that Barry and Team Flash have taken under their wing. He’s also the one bus meta who has a history with Barry which, considering Barry’s big heart, made him the most likely of the bus metas for Barry to bond with. While it’s a bit of a stretch that Ralph is a large part of The Thinker’s end game, given Ralph’s powers, he might be very, very useful for The Thinker.

Whatever The Thinker’s plan, fans will just have to stay tuned to find out.

