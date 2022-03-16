The Flash: Damion Poitier Teases Goldface’s Return in “Lockdown”

One of the best things about The Flash are the Scarlet Speedster’s foes and this week, a fan-favorite returns in “Lockdown”. As we’ve seen in previews for tonight’s episode, Goldface, played by Damion Poitier” returns to Central City and takes the Central City Police Department hostage. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Goldface. The character first appeared pre-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the Season 5 episode “Goldfaced” which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) go undercover as criminals to acquire a device on the black market — a black market Goldface ran. The character later appeared post-“Crisis” in Season 6’s “Love Is a Battlefield” where he’s at odds with his ex, Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff). With some time having passed, ahead of tonight’s episode, Poitier at down with ComicBook.com to tease what fans can expect from Goldface now, revealing that we’ll be seeing a more enriched take on the foe.

“Well, we’re looking at a more fully-realized Goldface,” Poitier said. “The first time was the introduction. The second time was, obviously, establishing what’s going on with him and Amunet. And this is kind of a move toward who he is, and how what’s happened in the past has informed where he’s going, or what his goals and everything are as a person and as a character. So, it was fun for me, because, as you saw, I got to use everything that I used in both episodes to combine them into this new situation and bring them forward and take him into a new place that was more enriched. He’s more of a fuller character now. I just got to really start paying with him as a person.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Poitier, getting to return to The Flash as Goldface was something he couldn’t pass up personally, either. He told us that he had been staying home due to the pandemic, but when he got the call to come back to the show, it was simply something he couldn’t turn down.

“When the call came in, it was a decision of, ‘Okay, do we step out, or do we pass?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t pass on going back and playing with those guys again, because it’s just so much fun,’” Poitier said. “So, I buckled down and we got out there and it was so much fun. By the time I got out there, they got everything dialed in, so it was like super easy, super smooth. It was a great time. It was one of the best decisions I made, to step out of my comfort zone as it were, or my contained zone, and do the episode.”

The description for tonight’s episode, “Lockdown”, is as follows: “SIT TIGHT — When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.