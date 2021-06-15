The Flash: Danielle Nicolet Previews Cecile's Journey in "Masquerade"

✖

Last week's episode of The Flash was a heartfelt one, with the team saying goodbye to Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) as he and Kamila (Victoria Park) moved on to pursue the next chapters of their lives and careers. Now, a new era for Team Flash begins with the heroes facing a terrifying villain targeting one of their own -- Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet). As we've seen in previews and the synopsis for the episode, Cecile will have to face her past in order to escape from a psychic prison. Confronting one's past is never easy, but according to Nicolet, Cecile's experience in tonight's episode, "Masquerade", is one that will see growth for her not only as a person but for the series as well and may resonate with viewers’ own experiences, too.

"Cecile is going to have some growth as a person and, most importantly to the show, as a meta and really come into her own in terms of her powers and not just expanding but also acceptance of who she is as a person with power also expanding," Nicolet told ComicBook.com.

Nicolet also said that she feels like Cecile's journey in "Masquerade" offers a metaphoric connection to viewers as well with what the world has dealt with over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the isolation and uncertainty it's brought into daily life.

"I think that there's also a big metaphoric kind of connection for everyone watching with what we've all be going through in this last 17 months," Nicolet said. "We're all kind of struggling with depression and anxiety and mental health issues have really come to the forefront and there are a lot of parallels I think to Cecile dealing with mental health issues and finding her power in the process of that and coming out the other side."

You can check out the synopsis for "Masquerade" below.

"CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Masquerade" will air on June 15th.