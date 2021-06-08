The Flash: Carlos Valdes Teases Cisco's "Irreverent" Exit

✖

This week's episode of The Flash is a game-changing one for The CW series. The episode, "Good-Bye Vibrations", will see the departure of Cisco Ramon from Team Flash and actor Carlos Valdes from the series. With Valdes being one of the series' original cast members and Cisco as a character even pre-dating The Flash — the character first appeared in the Arrow second season episode "The Man Under the Hood" — the send-off is set to be a big one. However, according to Valdes, while the goodbye will be emotional, it'll also be irreverent and fun, too.

"Well, I was kind of dreading Cisco's last episode for a while because, I don't know, I was kind of nervous about the prospect of there being all this pressure on the story, and it having to be this momentous, significant, emotionally calibrated departure for this character," Valdes recently told ComicBook.com. "But I'm actually so glad that Eric [Wallace] and the writers decided to go in a more irreverent direction, and that's what this episode doing, is all about."

He continued, "It kind of goes back to a little bit of a fun and games aspect of the villainy that we were exploring in the first couple of seasons. So yeah, it's definitely like more of a baddy of the week kind of energy. But it was really fun to play opposite this villain."

The villain in question is Rainbow Raider, but not the Roy G. Bivolo version played by Paul Anthony that fans met in the show's first season. The version in "Good-Bye Vibrations" is played by guest star Jona Xiao. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Good-Bye Vibrations" airs Tuesday, June 8th.

Will you be said to see Cisco leave Team Flash (and Valdes exit the Arrowverse series)? Let us know in the comments.