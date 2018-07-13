‘The Flash’: DC Confirms If Barry Allen Is Faster Than Wally West

Flash War featured several big changes to the Flash universe, but it also answered a question that has long been on DC fans’ minds…who’s faster, Barry or Wally?

Spoilers incoming for The Flash #50, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue features Barry Allen and Wally West trailing behind Zoom, who used the breaking down of the Force Barrier to add even more abilities to his arsenal. As fast as Barry and Wally are, they still can’t get near Hunter in this upgraded state, but unbeknownst to Wally, he holds the answer.

Barry recalls when he raced a young Wally, a race that Wally ended up winning, despite Barry’s vast experience advantage. Barry remembers that moment well and tells Wally why he was able to beat him that day.

“I was always so lost in the science of the speed force that I’d miss out on having fun and just cutting loose. But you always knew how to enjoy the speed…and the day we raced, that was how you won. And now you need to remember…you’re Wally West…and you’re the fastest man alive!”

Wally ends up going so fast he blazes by Hunter, and is even able to become intangible, phasing through his punches due to vibrating at such a high frequency. All of this goes to show that Wally West has surpassed Barry Allen, at least in terms of pure speed.

After the events in the final pages, Barry admits that the title of the fastest man alive is no longer his to hold. “My name is Barry Allen…I’m not the fastest man alive. Not anymore.”

The Flash #50 is written by Joshua Williamson and is drawn by Howard Porter and a variant cover by Francesco Mattina. The official description can be found below.

“The lightning-fueled finale of “Flash War”! Zoom adapts two new Speed Force powers into his arsenal against both Barry Allen and Wally West. What are these strange new powers? What can they do? And how will this haunt the Scarlet Speedster long after “Flash War” is over? It’s the power of two Flashes pitted against the seemingly unstoppable Hunter Zolomon!”

The Flash #50 is in comic stores right now