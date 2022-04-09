The Flash: “Death Rises” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Death Rises”, the twelfth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, April 27th. Thus far this season on The Flash, the team has been dealing with the emergence of a terrifying metahuman threat in the Black Flame, an entity that has been killing people with flames literally so cold they burn. This week’s episode teased that the Black Flame could somehow be Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), formerly half of Firestorm and Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker) deceased husband—though it’s not clear if that’s real or just another manipulation of Black Flame. On the surface, this new episode description makes it sound like the episode preceding “Death Rises” (next week’s “Resurrection” may resolve the Black Flame issue as it references a new meta terrorizing the city, but it also refers to them as a mass murderer which could definitely still be Black Flame. Check it out for yourself below.

“ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be interesting to see how next week’s “Resurrection” informs events for “Death Rises” and from the looks of the previously released preview for “Resurrection”, that episode may see the return of Amell. The Upload star was previously announced to return this season and The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased that while there will be some humor to the return, it is also very intense and dramatic as well.

‘What’s more inconvenient as you’re starting to date than to have your ex-husband show up?” Wallace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean part of that’s actually very funny. It’s comedic. I’m not saying it’s the funniest storyline, so please don’t get me wrong, because it’s not. It’s obviously very dramatic and intense, but it isn’t a coincidence that she starts to date and Robbie Amell is guesting on our show. It’s part of the complicated journey that she’s going to go on to really kind of find out who she is at her core, because that’s what we want to ask this season. Who is Caitlin? Oh, she’s a doctor. Well, does that really define her? Okay, she’s a member of Team Flash, but does that really define her? Who is she really? That’s what we’ll get to know in the middle of Season 8.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Death Rises” airs on April 27th.