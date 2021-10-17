The Flash Director Reveals Filming Has Wrapped, Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

This weekend was pretty monumental for fans of The Flash, as the first look at the long-awaited live-action movie was debuted at DC FanDome. The snippets of footage essentially broke the Internet with their brief look at multiple incarnations of Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller), as well as Bruce Wayne / Batman (Michael Keaton) and Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Sasha Calle). If that wasn’t enough, a new update from director Andy Muschietti reveals another major milestone — that filming on the project has officially wrapped. On Sunday, Muschietti took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes photos from the film, with captions that proclaim “what an adventure. Thanks to all of the crew and cast of THE FLASH for giving it your best every single day,” and another revealing “It’s a wrap.”

The Flash is set to be directed by IT‘s Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.