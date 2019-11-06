The Flash Star Reveals When Team Flash Will Learn of Earth-2’s Demise

When Arrow‘s final season premiered last month the episode was an emotional one. Not only did Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) have a chance to spend time with some of the people he loves the most — albeit the Earth-2 versions of them — but the episode also hit fans hard when, in the final moments of that episode, Earth-2 was destroyed by anti-matter. For fans, it was a horrifying moment as it signaled not only the very early beginnings of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” but also implied the deaths of two beloved The Flash characters, Harrison “Harry” Wells and his daughter, Jesse, aka Jesse Quick. But while Earth-2’s destruction has been a factor on Arrow in the episodes since, over in Central City, Team Flash still isn’t aware that they may have lost some of their best friends and it sounds like we still have a little way to go before that tragic news will arrive.

Speaking with TV Line, Cisco Ramon actor Carlos Valdes revealed that Team Flash won’t find out about Earth-2 until the official start of the “Crisis” crossover — and that’s when fans will find out the fate of certain characters as well.

“The fate of that Earth, all of those questions are answered when the crossover starts,” Valdes said. “That really is when the sh*t starts to hit the fan, so to speak. Everything up until then is more just a Crisis ramp-up.”

The news that Earth-2 is gone is likely going to be very difficult for Team Flash. Harry (Tom Cavanagh) was the version of Wells perhaps closest to Team Flash. First appearing in the show’s second season, Harry helped Team Flash take down Zoom before returning to his Earth only to come back to Earth-1 in Season 4 after his relationship with his now speedster daughter Jesse ended up strained back home. Harry then helped the team take down The Thinker but lost his intellectual abilities in the process. While he had some of them restored, he ultimately went back home, now in touch with his emotional side, to be with his daughter. If Harry and Jesse were among those lost on Earth-2, it will mark the second Wells that Team Flash has lost, with Earth-19’s H.R. Wells having sacrificed himself in the fight against Savitar in Season 3.

The news that Earth-2 is gone will be difficult for another reason other than the likely loss of close friends. Team Flash is already aware that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will die in “Crisis” so finding out that the event has already racked up even more difficult loses will be one that will likely be devastating for the team.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8.