The Flash Stunt Coordinator Speaks Out on Ezra Miller’s Role as the Scarlet Speedster

The Flash‘s stunt coordinator has spoken out on how hard Ezra Miller has worked in his role. Eunice Huthart is the woman behind a ton of memorable films. She talked to Film Threat about her time with numerous franchises. She was very complimentary of the new Flash. This entire road to being the Scarlet Speedster was bumpy as the DCEU had to readjust a bit after Justice League. Now, things are full steam ahead to Batman’s next solo outing, The Suicide Squad and Miller’s first turn as the comic book hero. It was always going to be physically demanding to be Barry Allen, but it sounds like he was up for the challenge.

“Ezra as Flash, honestly, his movement, he worked so hard, he came having done all his homework,” Huthart explained. “Normally I’ll grab the actor and I’ll grab the character, and start talking about developing concepts – he’d done it all! He came, and he goes, ‘Yeah, but I’ve been working on this, what do you think?’ and it was brilliant.”

But, in recent days, news around Miller hasn’t been nearly as positive. Fans are upset about a video of the actor allegedly assaulting a female patron at a resort. Currently the authorities in Iceland have opted not to consider it a criminal investigation at the time of reporting. A spokesman told The Wrap that “no one was arrested or placed in custody regarding this.” Still, fans are not pleased with these developments. Social media was absolutely flooded with posts from angry users wondering if something was going to happen before the police report came to light. Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry summarized the video like this:

“In the video (which you watch by clicking here) the person identified as Miller grabs a girl by her throat and throws her to the ground. The footage abruptly ends with someone saying “Woah, bro. Bro.” Some fans have questioned the validity of the footage or even its age, but its authenticity has since been verified. The bar’s staff reportedly escorted an angry and upset Miller off the premises following the altercation, as owner, Geoffrey T. Huntingdon-Williams, told Iceland’s Fréttabladid he did not want to comment specifically on the situation.”

Warner Bros. next releases Wonder Woman 1984 August 14, 2020, The Batman June 25, 2021, and the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.

