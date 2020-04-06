Ezra Miller Appears To Choke Female Fan In Disturbing Video From Iceland Event

Justice League and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Ezra Miller is at the center of a disturbing new controversy. Video has surfaced that allegedly shows Miller assaulting a female patron at a resort in Iceland (Prikina). The video (which has not yet been verified by law enforcement, at the time of writing this) was posted to Twitter by users who allege to be witnesses on the scene and/or associates of the woman being assaulted. The story was picked up by Icelandic outlet Fréttabladid; Comicbook.com has reached out for comment from Ezra Miller's team, but has not yet received a response.

You can watch video of Ezra Miller's alleged assault in Iceland, below - Warning! It may be very disturbing for some viewers:

Since a lot of y'all are confused as to what is happening- pic.twitter.com/Qzv7Xsykhz — Varu ✵ (@hiddlesspidey) April 6, 2020

The video is no doubt disturbing, but there are a lot of questions surrounding it. First off, the timeline of the video is no doubt suspect: with the world now on lockdown from the Coronavirus Pandemic, it seems strange to see people just hanging out at a public bar so cavalierly, with no clear regarding for social distancing. Other viewers point out that it looks like Miller is doing some kind of play-fighting routine with what could be a female fan; while the person posting the video insists it was not at all playful, we have yet to hear from the two people directly involved in the incident.

The co-owner of the Prikina resort, Geoffrey T. Huntingdon-Williams, gave the following statement to Fréttabladid (translated from Icelandic):

"Unfortunately, we do not want to comment specifically on this incident unless it is under review. We at Prikina state that we condemn all forms of violence and all its manifestations."

This is definitely a precarious time for Ezra Miller to have this kind of scandal dropping. The actor was just about to start filming on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 for Warner Bros., followed soon after with another major blockbuster for the studio, DC's The Flash, which is being directed by IT's Andy Muschietti. With both of those projects now inevitably delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic, there's plenty of idle time for this controversy to simmer and stew. It won't help that Ezra Miller has positioned himself at the forefront of being one of Hollywood's LGBTQ+ icons. Twitter trolls are already getting delight just tearing into that notion, alone.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

