Ezra Miller: Police Say the Actor Is Not Under Investigation for Fan Altercation

This week saw the startling video emerge online where Justice League and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Ezra Miller was seen allegedly assaulting a female patron at a resort in Iceland. The video has previously been posted to Twitter by users who allege to be witnesses on the scene and/or associates of the woman being assaulted, but the authorities in Reykjavik, Iceland are reportedly not considering the matter criminal, not yet. According to TheWrap, despite the video of the incident making the rounds online and the online reaction to it, the police are reportedly not investigating the matter nor considering criminal charges for Miller. A spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police reportedly told the outlet: “No one was arrested or placed in custody regarding this."

In the video (which you watch by clicking here) the person identified as Miller grabs a girl by her throat and throws her to the ground. The footage abruptly ends with someone saying "Woah, bro. Bro." Some fans have questioned the validity of the footage or even its age, but its authenticity has since been verified. The bar's staff reportedly escorted an angry and upset Miller off the premises following the altercation, as owner, Geoffrey T. Huntingdon-Williams, told Iceland's Fréttabladid he did not want to comment specifically on the situation.

"Unfortunately, we do not want to comment specifically on this incident unless it is under review," he said. "We at Prikio state that we condemn all forms of violence and all its manifestations."

Following the video's debut online on Monday, new details emerged earlier today bout the video with Variety reporting the incident may have been prompted by a "pushy" fan interaction at a bar in the Icelandic capitol that Miller is said to be a frequent patron of when they are in town. According to the report, a source on the scene where the incident took place, indicated that the altercation caught on video took place after the person -- identified as being Miller -- was approached by a group of eager fans who were described as being "quite pushy." From there, the source says things escalated with Miller "ultimately losing their temper on one specific woman."

Miller, who has not commented on the situation publicly, is currently set to appear in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 as well as The Flash, from IT director Andy Muschietti. Due to the coronavirus pandemic however it is unclear what the status of either of those films will be as both projects are seemingly on hold for the foreseeable future.