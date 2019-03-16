‘The Flash’: Ezra Miller’s Contract Expires in May

The ongoing saga of The Flash solo film took another strange turn today with the report of Ezra Miller re-writing the script with the help of comics legend Grant Morrison. Miller’s desire to tackle the film’s story comes over a clash with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein over the tone, and could ultimately result in the actor’s departure.

According to the report from THR, there’s a reason why Warner Bros. allowed the re-write of the DC Comics, and it all comes down to the timing of the contract. Miller’s initial holding agreement for The Flash is set to expire in May, so we could be getting re-casting news very soon.

A recent rumor suggested The Flash could go into production as soon as this November, which seems unlikely with Miller and Morrison re-writing the script as well as Miller’s commitments to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. While J.K. Rowling’s third installment was recently delayed, that film is also expected to begin production before the end of the year.

We might be looking at yet another recast in the DC Comics universe, which is in the midst of regaining momentum after misfires from directors Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon, and David Ayer.

To his credit, Miller has explained that he is dedicated to creating a Flash movie that will make fans proud, and that he would not do it unless he believed in the story.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

We’ll find out if the Flash movie is actually coming through over the next coming months as production is rumored to begin, as well as if Warner Bros. will go with Miller and Morrison’s vision for the film — and what that means for writers and directors Daley and Goldstein.

