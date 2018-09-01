‘The Flash’ Movie Changing to Have a ‘Back to the Future’-Type Feel

A torrent of news regarding the future of Warner Bros. and DC Films provided some insight into what superhero productions are starting to take shape in the wake of major executive shift, including the long-in-development movie featuring The Flash.

Under the guidance of newly signed directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, it seems like the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film will pivot away from the dark themes of Flashpoint and instead channel the spirit of the time-traveling adventure series Back to the Future.

The Flash is currently set to begin production in early 2019 with star Ezra Miller, meaning it could be announced for a 2020 release at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

The news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter, which also shed light on the new Batman film from Matt Reeves, and confirmed the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker origin film will begin shooting this fall.

These herald a shift in focus for DC Films, which seems to be shifting from the grim-and-gritty direction that began with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and instead embraces the lighter motifs and color schemes that have made the comics counterparts resonate for decades.

The Flash movie has gone through a few different iterations over the years, from being a Justice League “spinoff” directed by Rick Famuyiwa, to the attempts to secure Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis, to being announced as Flashpoint at last year’s SDCC. It seems like plans for the film are finally coming to fruition under the new filmmakers.

Miller recently revealed that he met with directors Goldstein and Daley while speaking with fans at Wizard World Philadelphia.

“I met them recently,” said Miller. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

Kiersey Clemons was cast as Iris West for Justice League, though a dramatic sequence where the Flash uses his super speed to rescue her from a car accident was cut from the finished film. But she revealed that she would be playing the role again for The Flash.

“Imagine if I said no? Imagine if I was, like, I’m cut out of the whole thing?” Clemons joked on Conan. “We talked about it before though, so that’s not going to happen. I’m gonna be in The Flash… I’m Iris West!”

All things considered, the progress has been slow and somewhat confusing but it sounds like work is almost ready to begin on The Flash. Hopefully we learn more during Warner Bros. Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

