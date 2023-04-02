Blue Beetle Teaser Released by DC, Reveals Full Trailer Release Date

Less than two weeks ago, Blue Beetle's George Lopez revealed a trailer for the upcoming DC movie was coming soon, and the comedian teased that fans were "gonna love it." The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The film was directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto. Today, the official account for Blue Beetle shared the first teaser for the movie and revealed the official trailer will be dropping tomorrow.

"TRAILER TOMORROW #BlueBeetle," the account wrote. You can check out the little teaser below:

Who Stars in Blue Beetle?

In addition to Maridueña in the titular role and Lopez as Jaime's Uncle Rudy, Blue Beetle is also set to star Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar in addition to Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role. This isn't Lopez or Guillen's first time working with DC as both have lent their voices to the animated Harley Quinn series. Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details have yet to be revealed. The movie will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview with Variety. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on August 18th.