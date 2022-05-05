The Flash: "Funeral For a Friend" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Funeral For a Friend", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, May 11th. This week's episode, "Death Falls" saw Team Flash dealt a major blow with the death of a beloved team member, Frost (Danielle Panabaker). Now, in the wake of the devastating loss, Team Flash has to find a way to keep going as well as honor Frost's memory, but as you can see in the preview below, it's something that everyone is having a hard time with.

The death of Frost is one that series showrunner Eric Wallace said previously will emotionally change Team Flash permanently and it seems that "Funeral For a Friend" is where we will get our first taste of that. Panabaker, who plays both Frost and Caitlin Snow on the series, told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that it will be especially devastating for Caitlin as well while Team Flash will have its own struggles finding their footing.

"I think this is going to be a real challenge for Caitlin," Panabaker said. "She hasn't had a partner in the romantic or platonic sense in years and I think Frost really filled that void. And despite the fact that their relationship, which wasn't perfect, which I loved, Frost was her partner in almost every sense and to lose that person, a sister and a best friend, all of it, I think is going to be devastating for her and I'm not sure how she'll recover."

"It's a big loss for them," Panabaker said of Team Flash. "Last year, when Cisco left, that was a loss, but he came back and it was a different kind of gone, but not forever. Frost is gone forever, and I think it's going to take Team Flash a minute to find their footing."

The episode synopsis is as follows: "HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Funeral For a Friend" airs May 11th.